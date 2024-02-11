Advertisement

Valentine's Week is underway, and the entertainment world is making sure that one gets a dose of love. Tamil cinema has decided to re-release 2018's all-time classic 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Helmed by C. Prem Kumar, the film received acclaim from critics, praising the script, direction, music, cinematography, and nostalgic setting of the film, as well as the performances of both stars.

Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96 to cast magic on the big screen once again

As per film critic Sreedhar Pillai, 96 will re-release in theatres on Valentine's Day, February 14, in Kamala Cinemas. Interestingly, the price of the ticket is ₹96. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, "Big #ValentineDay Re-Release on Feb14 all over #TamilNadu_At #KamalaCinemas 96 for ₹96 per ticket!"

More about the film

The 2018 romantic drama revolves around the reunion of former students from the batch of 1996, 22 years after their graduation. The reunion also serves as an opportunity for two former lovers, Ram and Jaanu, to resolve issues surrounding their separation. It was bankrolled under the banner of Madras Enterprises and released theatrically on October 4, 2018.

On the opening day of its release, the film had collected ₹45 lakh at the Chennai city box office and worldwide ₹3.5 crore. Owing to the positive word of mouth, more screens were allotted to the film in the second week of its release. As of 26 October 2018, the film earned ₹50 crore worldwide at the box office, with a cumulative gross of ₹26 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office.

Valentine's Week started on February 7 and will conclude on February 14 with Valentine's Day. Each day of the week is significant such as February 7 is Rose Day, February 8 is Propose Day and so on.