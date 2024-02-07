Advertisement

Filmmaker and actor Avinash Dhyani has revealed the first look of his upcoming movie VC 571. The film is set against the backdrop of World War I. Promising an engaging action-war drama, the film explores the life of VC Rifleman Gabar Singh Negi who was a heroic figure from the Garhwal Rifles.

The first look of VC 571 which is a World War I saga unveiled

Avinash Dhyani, serving as both the director and lead actor, expressed his dedication to bringing the untold stories of World War I heroes to the forefront. VC 571 pays homage to Negi's bravery, encapsulated in his Victoria Cross number. The film delves into the challenges of independent filmmaking, aiming to be more than just a cinematic experience but a tribute extending beyond the screen.

Born in Sulmori, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, in 1987, Avinash Dhyani is a versatile talent in the entertainment industry. With a background in television acting, directing, and writing, he embarked on his cinematic journey with the 2016 film Fredrick. His directorial debut, 72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died, released in 2019, narrated the heroic saga of Indian soldier Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

All you need to know about VC 571

VC 571, produced in collaboration with Padma Siddhi Films, Dream Sky Creations, and Alaska Motion Pictures, stands as a cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes of the war. Avinash Dhyani's dedication to showcasing historical tales mirrors his commitment to guiding the filmmaking process. The film, set to release in May 2024, promises audiences an immersive experience in theatres.

All you need to know about VC 571 I Image: IMDb

From being a regular kid with a passion for acting to establishing his production house, Padmasiddhi Films, Avinash Dhyani's journey reflects his unwavering commitment to storytelling and honoring the valiant sacrifices of the past.

Advertisement