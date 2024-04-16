Advertisement

Suriya is currently gearing up for the pending release of his rather ambitious fantasy period drama, Kanguva. The Siva directorial is reportedly set to hit theatres within the year. The latest poster released by the film's team, also revealed that Suriya will in all likelihood, be playing a dual role in the film. New information now suggests, that the actor may already have his next project set to roll, soon after Kanguva.

Vetrimaaran shares crucial update on Vaadivaasal



Vetrimaaran recently marked his presence at a Behindwoods event. Among other things, the director was asked to share an update on film Vada Chennai 2, with Dhanush in the lead. In his response, Vetrimaaran ended up revealing his anticipated lineup of projects. This comprised of Viduthalai 2, Vaadivaasal as well as Vada Chennai 2.

He said, "I even don’t know when Viduthalai 2 will be released. It is a completed film. So, I don’t know when Vada Chennai will happen. After this (Viduthalai 2), I will start working on Vaadivasal. Only after that project, I will know what I am going to do next". With this statement, the director ended up indirectly confirming, that Vaadivaasal is still very much on the cards - just quite further up currently, on his list of priorities.

What will Vaadivaasal be about?



Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the screenplay for Vaadivaasal has been adapted from a Tamil novella of the same name. The film follows the story of a young man, who makes it his mission to tame a bull and domesticate it. The catch here however is, that the bull is notorious for killing anyone who attempts to approach it.

Besides Suriya, the film also features Andrea Jeremiah and actor Ameer. From the looks of it, the cinematic adaptation of the story appears to very much be in its initial stages.