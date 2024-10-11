Published 09:13 IST, October 11th 2024
Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajnikanth Starrer Opens Decent But No Match For Jailer, GOAT
Vettaiyan has emerged as the second-highest day-one grosser for a Tamil film in 2024 after GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Know its opening day collection.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vettaiyan released on October 10 | Image: Lyca Productions/X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:12 IST, October 11th 2024