Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Vettaiyan New Poster Out, Rajinikanth Oozes Swag In TJ Gnanavel's Film

Rajinikanth is in the midst of wrapping up filming for his next, Vettaiyan. A fresh update about the same has now come forth with the new poster release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vettaiyan
Vettaiyan | Image:IMDb
Rajinikanth commenced his year at the box office with his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial venture, Lal Salaam. Considering the film was marketed as a Rajinikanth movie, it failed to make any dent at all at the box office. The actor is currently gearing up for his next two big banner projects, Vettaiyan and Thalaivar 171.

Vettaiyan locks an estimated timeline for release


Lyca Productions, the production house bankrolling Vettaiyan, took to their X handle to share a new poster from the film. The same, shows Rajinikanth dressed in smart casuals, donning glasses and holding up a gun at an angle. The cincher in the new poster release however, was the announcement of the film's release timeline.

While the poster did not reveal an exact timeline for release, the month for the same has been affirmatively fixed as October. The caption to the post read, "Kuri vechachu.  VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this OCTOBER Get ready to chase down the prey!" Separately, October will also be marking the release of Telugu biggie, Devara, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. With the Koratala Siva directorial being slated for an October 10 release, on the occasion of Dussera, a big banner box office clash, might just be on the cards.

Rajinikanth will next be featuring in Thalaivar 171


Rajinikanth is currently in the last leg of filming for TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. As soon as the actor wraps up work on the film, he will be proceeding towards commencing filming for his next - Thalaivar 171. Set to be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, a floating title for the project, has also been doing the rounds of the internet, as per media reports. Kazhugu - meaning 'Eagle' - is the speculated title for the film.

Additionally, a recent 123Telugu report affirmed that Ranveer Singh has been approached to play a pivotal role in the film. While confirmation about this is yet to come through, if true, it will mark Ranveer's debut in South cinema. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

