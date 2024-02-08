Advertisement

Rajinikanth: Vettaiyan makers recently dropped a new poster of their upcoming film featuring Rajinikanth. Sharing the poster, the makers wished everyone a "Happy Pongal." In the poster, the Jailer actor was seen brandishing his gun and sharing his new look donning sunglasses.

Rajinikanth looks dapper in new Vettaiyan poster

Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Vettaiyan. The film is helmed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. In addition to Rajinikanth, the film will feature Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and others in key roles. Ahead of the film's release, the makers dropped a poster from the film featuring Rajinikanth in his dapper avatar. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Happy Pongal 😇☀️🌾 wishes from VETTAIYAN team! 🤗 May this festival of harvest add more colourful moments to your life! ✨”

Vettainyan poster | Image: Lyca Productions/Instagram

Photos from Vettaiyan sets go viral

Several photos and videos from the sets of Vettaiyan have been making the rounds on the internet. After a fortnight, some more visuals from the set has gone viral, generating buzz around the movie. In the photo, Rajinikanth was seen getting ready for one of the scenes of the movie. The actor was seen donning a green-striped shirt teamed with cream pants, brown shoes and his signature glasses.

A look at Vettaiyan teaser

A while ago, makers of Vettaiyan unveiled the title teaser of the film and offered a glimpse into the world of the film.

The promo video opened with a shot of Rajinikanth reading a book with a picture of Subhas Chandra Bose. In another scene from the film, he was seen carrying a wooden stick or lathi, sparking speculations that he might play a college professor in Vettaiyan. However, the mystery around his character still continues. After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will team up with Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171.