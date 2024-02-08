English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Team Vettaiyan Extends Pongal Wishes With Colourful First Look Poster Of Rajinikanth

Vettaiyan makers, on Makar Sankranthi, dropped a new poster of their upcoming film featuring Rajinikanth brandishing his gun and donning sunglasses.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vettaiyan poster
Vettaiyan poster | Image:Lyca Productions
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rajinikanth: Vettaiyan makers recently dropped a new poster of their upcoming film featuring Rajinikanth. Sharing the poster, the makers wished everyone a "Happy Pongal." In the poster, the Jailer actor was seen brandishing his gun and sharing his new look donning sunglasses.

Rajinikanth looks dapper in new Vettaiyan poster

Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Vettaiyan. The film is helmed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. In addition to Rajinikanth, the film will feature Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and others in key roles. Ahead of the film's release, the makers dropped a poster from the film featuring Rajinikanth in his dapper avatar. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Happy Pongal 😇☀️🌾 wishes from VETTAIYAN team! 🤗 May this festival of harvest add more colourful moments to your life! ✨”

Vettainyan poster | Image: Lyca Productions/Instagram

 

Photos from Vettaiyan sets go viral

Several photos and videos from the sets of Vettaiyan have been making the rounds on the internet. After a fortnight, some more visuals from the set has gone viral, generating buzz around the movie. In the photo, Rajinikanth was seen getting ready for one of the scenes of the movie. The actor was seen donning a green-striped shirt teamed with cream pants, brown shoes and his signature glasses.

Advertisement

A look at Vettaiyan teaser

A while ago, makers of Vettaiyan unveiled the title teaser of the film and offered a glimpse into the world of the film. 

The promo video opened with a shot of Rajinikanth reading a book with a picture of Subhas Chandra Bose. In another scene from the film, he was seen carrying a wooden stick or lathi, sparking speculations that he might play a college professor in Vettaiyan. However, the mystery around his character still continues. After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will team up with Kanagaraj for Thalaivar 171. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement