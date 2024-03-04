Advertisement

Rajinikanth's next film Vettaiyan is creating a heavy buzz on the internet since the superstar has kicked off with the filming. Earlier, a video went viral in which Fahadh Faasil was seen filming with a Tamil star. Now, Rana Daggubati has joined the sets and shared a glimpse of his look from the film.

Rana Daggubati begins with the shooting of Vettaiyan

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Rana shared a selfie seemingly from his dressing room as in the background, we can see several jackets hanging in the hanger. In the image, he can be seen in a blue shirt, sporting groomed hair and nude makeup. The text on his post read, “Day - 1 of filming!! Lets fire it up; #T170”.

(A photo of Rana from the sets | Image: Rana Daggubati/Instagram)

What do we know about Vettaiyan so far?

According to reports, Rajinikanth is set to portray a cop role in TJ Gnanavel’s directorial. A video from the sets went viral, showcasing the superstar in the police uniform. The clip also showed his ardent fans gathered outside the sets to catch a glimpse of Rajinikanth.

(A viral photo from the sets | Image: X)

Apart from Rajinikanth, Fahadh Fassil, and Rana Daggubati, the actioner also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by K Subaskaran under the production banner of Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film’s music, while SR Kathir cranks the camera for the film, and Philomin Raj has been roped in as the editor. The film is expected to release this year, the makers are yet to announce the release date.

(A still from the teaser | Image: X)

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will also begin with the shooting of his next film Thalaivar 171, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which will hit the theatres next year.