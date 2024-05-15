Advertisement

Vetri Maaran, known for his work on Viduthalai Part 1, has been diligently crafting its sequel. Although a significant portion of Viduthalai 2 was filmed prior to the release of its predecessor, production delays have hindered its completion. The expenses incurred during production exceeded initial estimations, prolonging the shooting schedule.

Viduthalai 2 shoot delayed

Media reports indicate that a pivotal sequence featuring Vijay Sethupathi remains unfinished, requiring an additional 20 days to wrap up the actor's scenes. However, Vijay Sethupathi has yet to allocate dates to conclude his commitments for Viduthalai 2, leaving the fate of the sequel hanging in the balance. Vetri Maaran had previously confirmed that 20 days of shooting are required to wrap up the film. In the sequel, Vijay Sethupathi reprises his role as Vaathiyar, with Soori and Bhavani Sre in lead roles. Ilaiyaraaja is once again composing the music, promising to unravel the unresolved mysteries from the first installment.

What more do we know about Viduthalai 2?

The sequel, anticipated to be a captivating narrative, is said to center around Vijay Sethupathi's character, Perumaal Vaathiyaar, exploring the journey that led him to become a prominent rebel leader. With significant portions set in the 1960s, particularly focusing on the dynamic between Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier, the film promises to be a compelling blend of historical context and character-driven storytelling.

In a recent update, it has been revealed that actress Manju Warrier joined the cast as Vijay Sethupathi's wife in the upcoming film. Adding to the intrigue, reports from film industry tracker Amrutha Bharathi suggest that both actors have undergone a de-aging process, hinting at a nuanced portrayal that spans different phases of their characters' lives. Meanwhile, the ensemble cast includes notable names such as Soori, Prakash Raj, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ilavarasu, and more in pivotal roles.