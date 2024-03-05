English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

Vignesh Shivan Puts Tiff Reports To Rest, Shares Throwback Video With Nayanthara

Vignesh shared a throwback video when he surprised the actress by calling flautist Navin to their first wedding anniversary last year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan | Image:nayanthara/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were in the news after the actress unfollowed her husband on Instagram. Since then netizens started speculating that there is trouble in paradise. However, now director Vignesh has rubbished all the rumours with his recent post on the photo-sharing app.

How did Vignesh Shivan shut down the tiff reports?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vignesh shared a throwback video when he surprised the actress by calling flautist Navin to their first wedding anniversary last year. He played the song Marubaarthai on his flute, leaving Nayanthara surprised and overwhelmed by the gesture. Navin captioned the video as "Throwback to @wikkiofficial and @nayanthara ‘s anniversary. Feel kicked to have gotten the chance to make their day special."

Vignesh and Nayanthara celebrated their first wedding anniversary on June 9 last year with an intimate gathering at their Chennai residence.

What do we know about Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara separating rumours?

Several Reddit users claimed that Nayanthara unfollowed her husband-director Vignesh Shivan. Then Nayanthara shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story adding fuel to the rumours. The post read, "She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes." However, later it was seen that the actress was following her husband.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, which was attended by Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Thalapathy Vijay, Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander. Later that year in September, they welcomed their twin sons Uyir and Ulagam via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her next film Test, co-starring R Madhavan and Siddharth.

 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

