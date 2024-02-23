Advertisement

Vijay Kumar has announced the title and the first look of his next film helmed by Thamizh. The film's shooting began last year and in just 62 days in September, the cast announced the film wrap. Vijay Sethupathi took to his social media handle to unveil the first-look poster of the political drama.

What is the title of Vijay Kumar's next project?

Taking to his X handle, Sethupathi announced that the film has been titled Election with a Swastik sign. In the poster, he can be seen happily walking, dressed in traditional mundu, while people surround him with folded hands. Seeing the poster it seems he plays the role of a young political leader. Set in Vellore, the film is set to revolve around the local body elections.

(A file photo of Vijay Kumar | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Vijay Kumar | Image: Instagram)

Unveiling the poster, Sethupathi wrote, "Excited to unveil the first look of @Vijay_B_Kumar's next titled #ELECTION! Sending best wishes to the entire team. #ELECTIONFirstLook #RGF02."

Advertisement

(A poster of Election | Image: VijaySethupathi/X)

After he dropped the post, Vijay Kumar took to the comment section to thank the Merry Christmas actor. He wrote, "Thank you very much dear @VijaySethuOffl for launching our first look.

Advertisement

What else do we know about Election?

The political drama is being produced by Aditya under the banner Reel Good Films and stars Preethi and Richa Joshi as the female lead characters. The film also stars Dhiliban, George Mariyan and Paval Navaneethan, in supporting roles. Govind Vasantha is composing music for this film, and Mahendran Jayaram is handling the cinematography. The dialogues were penned by writers Azhagiya Periyavan, Vijaykumar, and director Thamizh. CS Prem Kumar is handling the editing department. The film is currently in its post-production stage and the makers revealed that the film will hit the theatres soon.