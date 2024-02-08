English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Vijay Kumar starrer Fight Club set to make premiere on OTT after successful theatrical run

Fight Club starring Vijay Kumar opened to positive reviews after being released in theaters on December 15.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fight Club OTT release date out I Image/IMDb
Fight Club which was one of the highly-anticipated Tamil films of 2023, hit the theaters on December 15 and opened to positive reviews at the box office. The film, directed by Abbas A. Rahmath, was reportedly made on a budget of ₹3 crores and earned over ₹6 crores so far. While the film is still running in the theaters, buzz around its digital debut is doing the rounds on social media.

Fight Club to soon stream on a popular digital platform

Fight Club, which created quite a buzz on its theatrical debut, is once again in the headlines owing to its OTT debut. According to reports, the Vijay Kumar starrer is set to release on Disney+Hotstar. The movie's theatrical run began on December 15 and is expected to transition to the digital platform, potentially around the Pongal holiday. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Fight Club is soon to be available on digital streaming platform I Image / IMDb

When will Fight Club stream on OTT?

Industry trends suggest a typical four-week theatrical window before an OTT debut, hinting at a likely streaming release for Fight Club after its theater run. However, in certain instances, especially with Disney+Hotstar partnerships, some Tamil films have delayed their OTT premieres for approximately six to seven weeks.

Expected OTT release date off Fight Club I Image/ IMDb

The filming of Fight Club spanned nearly two years, initially commencing under Reel Good Films but faced hurdles in reaching theaters. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj stepped into the helm of the project, aiding in its production under G Squad, a banner he launched. His involvement expanded the film's reach, allowing for a wide theatrical release. Lokesh proactively engaged in promotional efforts, conducting interviews to generate awareness about the movie.

Vijay Kumar's career trajectory and impact

Vijay Kumar, the driving force behind Fight Club, gained recognition through his debut in Uriyadi (2016), directing, producing, and starring in the film, receiving acclaim from both critics and audiences. He replicated this success with the 2019 sequel, Uriyadi 2, which achieved significant success at the box office. Vijay Kumar's collaboration with director Abbas A Rahmath, marking his directorial debut with Fight Club, traces back to their earlier work on the Uriyadi series. Abbas, previously collaborated with Vijay Kumar in the Uriyadi movies, cementing their creative partnership.

The expectation surrounding Fight Club's OTT debut continues to grow I Image/IMDb

The expectation surrounding Fight Club's OTT debut continues to grow as enthusiasts eagerly await its digital release following its successful theatrical run.

 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

