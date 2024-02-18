Updated February 18th, 2024 at 16:30 IST
Vijay's The Greatest of All Time Stunt Master Teases Intense Fight Scenes In Venkat Prabhu's Film
Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time is one of the most anticipated Tamil films currently. The stunt choreographer of the film shares insights about it.
Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film The Greatest of All Time directed by Venkat Prabhu is making waves during its production phase. With a grand release anticipated this year, the film boasts music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and stunt choreography by Dhilip Subbarayan, who recently shared insights in an exclusive interview with Galatta.
Stunt choreographer shares details about The Greatest of All Time
In an exclusive interview, Dhilip Subbarayan reveals his continuous involvement in the film's shooting, emphasizing the history with director Venkat Prabhu. Having known each other since childhood, their collaboration on various projects, including Mankatha, adds a personal touch to the production of The Greatest of All Time.
Dhilip sheds light on the vibrant atmosphere during shooting, praising the organized approach to shot divisions and interaction with the multi-star cast. With five action sequences already filmed, he emphasizes the film's technical prowess and assures a blend of emotions and mass entertainment. Dhilip particularly commends Vijay's screen presence, expressing the actor's performance on set.
Challenges faced while filming stunt sequences
Addressing the stunt department, Dhilip discusses the freedom to push boundaries in action sequences. Having allocated 100 days for shooting, he emphasizes the film's impressive progress. Reuniting with Vijay and Venkat Prabhu is a source of joy for Dhilip, who highlights the positive dynamics with the technical and assistant directors team.
As The Greatest of All Time continues its extended shooting schedule, Dhilip Subbarayan shares insights into the meticulous planning required for each phase.
Published February 18th, 2024 at 16:30 IST
