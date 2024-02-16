Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Set To Tie The Knot In Traditional South Indian Wedding In Chennai

Vijayakumar's granddaughter Thea is getting married to Thilan after getting engaged to him last year.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijayakumar
Vijayakumar | Image:Anita Vijayakumar/Instagram
Veteran Tamil actor Vijayakumar's granddaughter is all set to get married this month in Chennai. Vijayakumar's daughter Anita Vijayakumar flew down from Qatar to marry her daughter in Chennai. Photos and videos of the wedding preparations are doing the rounds on the internet.

Anita Vijayakumar's Daughter Set To Tie The Knot

Anita Vijayakumar is the daughter of veteran actor Vijayakumar from his first wife. Actors Kavita and Arun Vijay are her siblings. Anita, who is a doctor by profession, married a doctor named Gokul Krishnan and settled in Qatar. They are parents to a daughter and son. And now their daughter Diya is getting married to Dillan Mistry after getting engaged to him last year.

 

 

Now, the photos of the couple from their pre-wedding festivities with the hashtag Diya-Dilla isare going viral on social media. Anita, herself has shared many photos and videos from the event, expressing her excitement over her daughter's wedding.

Anita Shares Photos From Daughter's Wedding Preparations

Sharing photos of the wedding preparations, Anita captioned the post, "very mothers dream is her daughters wedding.So much planning over the last few months..I am happy to kick start the celebrations of my princess.My support system over these months, my family and friends have been my pillars. Need all your blessings 🙏.God bless @diya.diaries."

 

 

She added, "This post is for @geetu_sang who executed the decor way above my expectations in our home for the panthakkal pooja. I was so impressed with her dedication towards her commitment when she herself was there the whole night to make sure every details was perfectly done. Love you geethuma."

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

