Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj Teaming Up For Mahaan 2? Chiyaan's Post on Film's Anniversary Goes Viral
The film also became a turning point for Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram who joined his father onscreen for the first time. ikram hinted that a sequel may be coming.
Chiyaan Vikram has hinted in his recent post that a sequel to his much-loved action film Mahaan, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, may be in the works. The Tamil star posted two pictures in X (formerly Twitter) and teased a possible part 2 of Mahaan.
Vikram celebrates Mahaan second anniversary of release
On February 10, Mahaan completed 2 years since release. A day later, Vikram posted a couple of pictures on social media sporting grey beard and locks wit spectacles. In the caption, he wrote, "Mahaan2 (sic)" and accompanied it with a wink eye emoji.
Whether Mahaan 2 will materialise or not is not known at the moment. If in fact the movie is in development, it will be a huge treat for the fans of Vikram.
About Mahaan
Mahaan follows the story of Vikram's lead character with Gandhian thought within the father-son relationship in an action-packed way. Music by Santhosh Narayanan was a major contributor to the film's success. Especially the song Naan Yaar featured in the film is still going viral on social media. This film also became a turning point for Dhruv Vikram who joined his father for the first time. As it has been 2 years since the release of this film, the makers also marked the occasion with a special post.
Meanwhile, Vikram has two films lined up for release this year-- director Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan and Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One. While the former is set to release in the coming months, the latter has been long delayed and there is no official confirmation on its theatrical debut.
