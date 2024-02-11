Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Vikram-Karthik Subbaraj Teaming Up For Mahaan 2? Chiyaan's Post on Film's Anniversary Goes Viral

The film also became a turning point for Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram who joined his father onscreen for the first time. ikram hinted that a sequel may be coming.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chiyaan Vikram, Chiyaan 62
Chiyaan Vikram | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chiyaan Vikram has hinted in his recent post that a sequel to his much-loved action film Mahaan, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, may be in the works. The Tamil star posted two pictures in X (formerly Twitter) and teased a possible part 2 of Mahaan.

Vikram celebrates Mahaan second anniversary of release

On February 10, Mahaan completed 2 years since release. A day later, Vikram posted a couple of pictures on social media sporting grey beard and locks wit spectacles. In the caption, he wrote, "Mahaan2 (sic)" and accompanied it with a wink eye emoji.

Whether Mahaan 2 will materialise or not is not known at the moment. If in fact the movie is in development, it will be a huge treat for the fans of Vikram.

Advertisement

About Mahaan

Mahaan follows the story of Vikram's lead character with Gandhian thought within the father-son relationship in an action-packed way. Music by Santhosh Narayanan was a major contributor to the film's success. Especially the song Naan Yaar featured in the film is still going viral on social media. This film also became a turning point for Dhruv Vikram who joined his father for the first time. As it has been 2 years since the release of this film, the makers also marked the occasion with a special post.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vikram has two films lined up for release this year-- director Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan and Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One. While the former is set to release in the coming months, the latter has been long delayed and there is no official confirmation on its theatrical debut. 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos20 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories26 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement