Vikram and Pa Ranjith are collaborating for the first time for the upcoming period action drama Thangalaan. Due to the post-production delay, the highly anticipated project, which was initially scheduled to premiere on January 26, 2024, was delayed to April 2024. Now, the producer’s recent statement points to a further postponement of the Vikram starrer.

Thangalaan makers issue statement on film postponement

The CEO of Studio Green and producer Dhanajayan confirmed the additional hold-up in Thangalaan's release. He disclosed that at first, they intended to release it in April since, at the time, they were unaware of the election dates.

The next seven-phase Parliamentary elections are expected to be the longest polling event in the history of the nation. The fact that the elections won't end until the end of May makes the circumstances extremely unfavourable for its theatrical premiere.

The producer told Cinema Vikatan, “You can release a medium-budget movie within the range of Rs 20-30 crore. How can we take a risk on a movie made on a Rs 100 crore budget? Producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja is planning a big release in Hindi too. So the date has not been finalized yet. But, Thangalaan is ready (for release)."

What do we know about Thangalaan?

Thangalaan is a much-anticipated period action film that is set against a historical backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, spanning the years from the 1870s to the 1940s. The storyline explores the tale of a local leader's courageous resistance against the British, who seek to exploit the region for gold mining.

Apart from Vikram, Pa. Ranjith’s film also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai among others. It is being bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja and Pa. Ranjith under the banners of Studio Green Productions and Neelam Productions, respectively.