×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Vikram Starrer Thangalaan Gets Delayed Again With No New Release Date In Horizon

The producer of Vikram starrer Thangalaan disclosed that they intended to release the film in April since they were unaware of the election dates.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Thangalaan
Thangalaan | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vikram and Pa Ranjith are collaborating for the first time for the upcoming period action drama Thangalaan. Due to the post-production delay, the highly anticipated project, which was initially scheduled to premiere on January 26, 2024, was delayed to April 2024. Now, the producer’s recent statement points to a further postponement of the Vikram starrer.

Thangalaan makers issue statement on film postponement

The CEO of Studio Green and producer Dhanajayan confirmed the additional hold-up in Thangalaan's release. He disclosed that at first, they intended to release it in April since, at the time, they were unaware of the election dates. 

 

 

The next seven-phase Parliamentary elections are expected to be the longest polling event in the history of the nation. The fact that the elections won't end until the end of May makes the circumstances extremely unfavourable for its theatrical premiere.

Advertisement

The producer told Cinema Vikatan, “You can release a medium-budget movie within the range of Rs 20-30 crore. How can we take a risk on a movie made on a Rs 100 crore budget? Producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja is planning a big release in Hindi too. So the date has not been finalized yet. But, Thangalaan is ready (for release)."

 

 

What do we know about Thangalaan?

Thangalaan is a much-anticipated period action film that is set against a historical backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, spanning the years from the 1870s to the 1940s. The storyline explores the tale of a local leader's courageous resistance against the British, who seek to exploit the region for gold mining.

Apart from Vikram, Pa. Ranjith’s film also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai among others. It is being bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja and Pa. Ranjith under the banners of Studio Green Productions and Neelam Productions, respectively.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Govt Directs All Its Hospitals To Ensure That CCTV Cameras Are Functional At All Times

Delhi Govt Directs

3 minutes ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda dies

5 minutes ago
Delhi Markets

Shopping Havens in Delhi

6 minutes ago
Mumbai won't face water crisis as sufficient water available in reservoirs

Mumbai Water Crisis

8 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Ayodhya

9 minutes ago
Famous Flea Markets in the world

Famous Flea Markets

9 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

11 minutes ago
Summer workout

Workout Mistakes

11 minutes ago
Pets

Summer Pet Care

14 minutes ago
The MS Dali collided with one of the support structures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

14 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Should kejriwal Quit?

15 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Health Risks

15 minutes ago
Denim

Ways To Clean Your Denim

17 minutes ago
Amit Shah

AFSPA Repeal J&K

19 minutes ago
Mocktails

Summer Mocktails To Try

19 minutes ago
West Bengal: Minor Girl Raped At Home, BJP Blames TMC Leader’s Son

West Bengal: Minor Girl

21 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP List for WB

22 minutes ago
Denim

Denim Alternatives

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. 'Whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will..': Pietersen's prediction

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  4. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Antarctica: Meet 'Maruti', the 1st Penguin to Visit India's Research Stn

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo