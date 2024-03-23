×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Viral: Thalapathy Vijay Shares His Trademark Selfie Video With A Sea Of Fans At Kerala Stadium

Since actor Thalapathy Vijay arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, it has become festival season for his fans who continue to throng at his shoot locations.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay visited Kerala after several years to shoot for his upcoming film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). The film is helmed by Venkat Prabhu. Amid his busy schedule, the actor met with his fans and took to his social media handle to share his signature selfie video.

Thalapathy Vijay drops selfie video with fans

Since actor Thalapathy Vijay arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, it has become festival season for his fans, who continue to throng all of the locations he visits. Fans keep gathering in front of the hotel where he is staying. And the actor makes sure to greet them on a daily basis.

 

Thalapathy Vijay file photo | Image: X

 

Thalapathy Vijay took to his social media handle X and shared a selfie video with a sea of fans. In the video, Vijay can be seen standing atop a bus while his fans hooted and screamed all along. For the unversed, Vijay's fans came to Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum to catch his glimpse.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay shared captioned his signature selfie video, "Ente aniyathimaar, aniyanmaar, chettanmaar, chechimaar, ammamaar! Ella Malayalikalkkum ente hridayam niranja nanni 🤗 (My sisters, brothers, and mothers! My heartfelt thanks to all Malayalis)."

 

 

This dense crowd not only came to the venue to meet Vijay, but they also celebrated the actor's return to Kerala after 9 long years. When Thalapathy Vijay first arrived in Kerala, he was mobbed by his fans. Not just that, but they also vandalised his car while he was en route to his hotel.

Why did Thalapathy Vijay return to Kerala for GOAT shoot?

According to Keralakaumudi, the climax scene of GOAT was scheduled to be shot in Sri Lanka. However, the location was changed to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, after Venkat Prabhu's cousin Bhavatharani died of cancer while being treated in Sri Lanka. This is why Thalapathy Vijay has returned to Kerala.
 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dwarka Expressway

Cameras on Dwarka E-Way

a minute ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP

5 minutes ago
Jeff Bezos Amazon

Amazon appeals

7 minutes ago
Curd vs yogurt: Difference and more

How To Make Curd At Home

8 minutes ago
How to protect your eyes during Holi

Eye Protection In Holi

8 minutes ago
Education News

GATE 2024 scorecard today

9 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Best Movies

10 minutes ago
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

11 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

Shivam Dube's remark

11 minutes ago
Business Equipment

US business equipment

13 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Market volatility persist

20 minutes ago
Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Janvadi Party Snaps Tie

22 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India News LIVE

27 minutes ago
Nisha Bano and Diljit Dosanjh

Is Diljit Married?

27 minutes ago
Logan Sargeant and Alexander Albon

Sargeant out of AUS GP

28 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

29 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

29 minutes ago
Top Medical Tourism Hotspot

Medical Tourism Hotspots

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World9 hours ago

  2. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World11 hours ago

  3. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News11 hours ago

  4. 'Right now, if I look at myself': Iyer opens up on being axed by BCCI

    Sports 12 hours ago

  5. Book To Movie Adaptations To Watch

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo