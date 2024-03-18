×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

VIRAL VIDEO: Ajith Kumar, Shalini Have An Early Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Ajith Kumar and Shalini had a blast during their pre-anniversary celebrations. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajith Kumar and Shalini
Ajith Kumar and Shalini | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ajith Kumar and his actor-wife Shalini tied the knot on April 24, 2000. A month ahead of their 24th anniversary, the couple had an early celebration. A video has surfaced online which features Ajith and Shalini rejoicing and celebrating.

Ajith Kumar celebrates wedding anniversary with Shalini

Ajith Kumar and Shalini had a blast during their pre-anniversary celebrations. In the viral video, the couple can be seen cutting a cake and feeding it to each other. During the celebrations, Ajith and Shalini were surrounded by their loved ones who cheered for them with a round of applause. In the backdrop, the couple's superhit song Unnodu Vaazhadha from their 1999 film Amarkalam was played. This year, Shalini and Ajith will be celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary, making it a more special event. Check out the video below.

 

 

How did Ajith Kumar meet Shalini?

Shalini was a successful child artist who rose to prominence as a leading lady in Mollywood, appearing in films such as Aniyathi Pravu and Nakshathratharattu. During that time, she also appeared in Tamil movies. Following the success of Aniyathi Pravu, which was remade in Tamil, director Saran approached her to work on Amarkalam alongside Ajith. However, the actress declined the offer prioritising her education.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini | Image: X

 

Later, Ajith stepped in and ensured Shalini that the shoot would not harm her studies. This marked the beginning of a beautiful love story. In an old interview, Shalini revealed that she first met Ajith during the premier of Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, which was the Tamil remake of Aniyathi Pravu. Eventually, they fell in love and married on April 24, 2000. Ajith and Shalini had a daughter, Anoushka, in 2008 and a son, Aadvik, in 2015.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

