Updated March 1st, 2024 at 17:09 IST

VIRAL VIDEO: Rajinikanth Clicks Selfie With Female Fan Who Breached Security

Rajinikanth has been busy with the shoot of Vettaiyan. He took time out for some personal work recently with crowds emerging to catch his glimpse.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth | Image:lycaproductions/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rajinikanth has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Vettaiyan. The actor recently took time out form shoot to visit the office of a Sub Registrar in Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu for the registration of a land he purchased near Thiruporur. Naturally the crowd grew in size after knowing the Thalaivar was in town and a video from the time has gone viral on social media.

File photo of Rajinikanth | Image: Rajinikanth Fans/Instagram  

Rajinikanth's humble gesture towards female fan

The Jailer star was seen making his way through a crowd as he reached the office for land registration. Thalaivar was dressed in white kurta pyjama and was surrounded by his security. A woman was seen enthusiastically finding her way through Rajinikanth's entourage in an attempt to click a selfie with him. While the security intervened swiftly, the Tamil star asked them to stay away from her as he obliged her with a selfie in the midst of raging crowd.  

The video of Rajinikanth's humility has gone viral on social media with netizens praising his humble ways.

Rajinikanth signs a film with Sajid Nadiadwala

Thailavar has been busy with the shoot of Vettaiyan, which is directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. After that he will shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited Thalaivar 171. recently, director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala has dropped hints at a major collaboration with Tamil megastar.

"It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together,” Sajid Nadiadwala said.

His production house Nadiadwala Grandson took to X and shared a picture of the ‘Robot’ megastar with Sajid. In the picture, Rajinikanth can be seen dressed in white kurta while Sajid can be seen wearing a black t-shirt which he paired with denims.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 17:09 IST

