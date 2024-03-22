×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 09:19 IST

Viral Video: Thalapathy Vijay Meets His Ardent Fans At 3 AM Amid GOAT Shoot

In the viral video, Thalapathy Vijay was seen meeting his fans at midnight despite a tight schedule for GOAT. The film is helmed by Venkat Prabhu.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay | Image:X/Twitter fanpage
Thalapathy Vijay returned to Kerala after a gap of nine years to shoot for his upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time. The actor has a large fanbase in Kerala. It was demonstrated recently when hundreds of his fans waited outside his hotel at midnight to meet him. Therefore, Vijay came forward with a special arrangement to greet his fans outside his hotel at 3 AM.

Thalapathy Vijay meets his fans outside his hotel

In the viral video, Thalapathy Vijay was seen meeting his fans at midnight despite a tight schedule for GOAT. The actor met with his ardent fans and waved at him amid security measures. Vijay's kind gesture towards his fans is now gaining attention among the netizens.

 

 

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay has teamed up with director Venkat Prabhu for GOAT. The film is expected to be completed in the coming months. Vijay will play two roles in the film: protagonist and antagonist. Trisha Krishnan is likely to make a cameo appearance in the film.

What made Thalapathy Vijay return to Kerala after 9 years?

As per a report by Keralakaumudi, the climax scene of GOAT was supposed to be shot in Sri Lanka. However, the location was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala because Venkat Prabhu's cousin Bhavatharani succumbed to cancer while undergoing treatment in Sri Lanka. This is the reason why Thalapathy Vijay returned to Kerala after 14 years to shoot for GOAT.

Vijay will be in Thiruvananthapuram till March 23. Greenfield Stadium and International Airport are the prime locations for the GOAT shoot. Director Venkat Prabhu went to the capital two weeks ago to inspect the location himself.

Vijay had previously visited Kerala in 2011 to shoot for the film Velayudham. Back then, the shooting took place at Ernakulam Kaloor Stadium. Before that, Vijay went to Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate the success of Pokkiri in 2007 and Vettaikaran in 2009.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 09:19 IST

