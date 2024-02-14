Advertisement

Parking, upon its release, accrued rave reviews, owing to its unique and poignant premise, stemming from a mundane plot point - a parking spot. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the makers of the Harish Kalyan and MS Bhaskar starrer, commemorated the occasion of Valentine's Day, by surprising fans with a deleted scene from the film. The deleted scene comes with a short note on picking between love and ego - the latter being a prime theme in the film.

Parking makers share deleted scene



Harish Kalyan took to his social media handles to share a post-credits deleted scene from his December 2023 release, Parking. The actor also penned a note which spoke about how there is no place for ego where there is love. The caption resonated well with the occasion of Valentines Day. It read, "Love is selfless, Love has no ego. Just like this deleted ending scene from #Parking Love is selfless Love has no ego."

Tamil language drama Parking, features an ensemble cast led by Harish Kalyan, M. S. Bhaskar and Indhuja Ravichandran in key roles. Rama Rajendra, Prathana Nathan and Ilavarasu. The film has been written and directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan in what marks his directorial debut. Parking is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and K. S. Sinish under Passion Studios and Soldiers Factory.

What is Parking about?



The premise of Parking is centred around a fairly young IT employee and his pregnant wife as the two begin sparring with their neighbours over a common parking spot. The deleted scene of the film, appreciably shows Harish Kalyan and MS Bhaskar, head to the cinemas separately wherein they both narrow in on a common parking spot.

Following a short stare-off, both of them slowly back away, indicating an end to the petty yet realistic feud. Parking can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.