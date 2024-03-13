×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

When Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar Almost Starred Together In Suraj's Marudhamalai

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Leo while Ajith Kumar starrer in Thunivu. Not many know, that the two were supposed to work together for a project.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar
Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the midst of wrapping up the last stretch of his commitment to films before he embarks on a full-fledged career in politics. Ajith Kumar on the other hand, is recovering from a minor knee surgery he recently underwent to counter nerve swelling. Very few know that the two actors - whose fans have often gone into altercations with one another - were almost going to share screen space in a film.

 

 

Marudhamalai was supposed to star Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar

In a recent media interaction, Marudhamalai director Suraj opened up about what his initial vision for the 2007 film had been. This namely included having Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar feature together in the project. However, though the preparations for the same had been done, it was not a vision that ultimately came to fruition.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement


The interaction saw Suraj reveal that the script had already been conveyed to Thalapathy Vijay with an advanced payment also having been made. The film would have incidentally made the actor's first cop role at the time. Suraj said, "Vijay opted out because of the film Sachein as his dates were with producer Kalaipuli S Thanu." For the unversed, Sachein was the remake of the Telugu film Neetho and went on to become a huge hit.

Why did Ajith Kumar opt out of the film?

Thalapathy Vijay's inability to be part of the project came from a clash of dates which could not be adjusted. Ajith Kumar's reasons for bowing out of the film however, were different. Suraj revealed how at the time, Ajith Kumar was filming for Kireedam which also featured him in a cop role - the actor simply did not want his on screen presence to appear repetitive to audiences. 

 


Suraj said, "He liked the script but since he was already doing a police role in Kireedam, he did not show much interest. Moreover, he was not too keen on working with the actor (Vadivelu) in the film."

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 21:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Asian Development Bank (ADB), (Representative Image)

India and ADB

8 minutes ago
The new e-mobility scheme will apply for months till July 2024.

Centre E-Mobility Scheme

14 minutes ago
Nude nails

Nude Nails Trend

21 minutes ago
Death

Man hangs himself

28 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

34 minutes ago
Phurba Lachenpa

Phurba Lachenpa on ISL

an hour ago
Hitaashee Bakshi

Hitaashee at WPGT

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant miracle man

an hour ago
Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar

Vijay-Ajith's Film

an hour ago
CAA

CAA: Top Developments

an hour ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas to take field

an hour ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in MP

an hour ago
BJP Fields New Faces in Karnataka

New Faces From Karnataka

an hour ago
star wars squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons: Ho

an hour ago
Dev Patel in Monkey Man

Dev On Monkey Man Filming

an hour ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

an hour ago
Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi On His Next

an hour ago
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Katrina On Insecurities

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News5 hours ago

  3. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo