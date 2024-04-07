×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

When Will Siddharth-Aditi Rao Hydari Tie The Knot? Chithha Actor Reacts

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari got engaged in Telangana in the presence of their family after dating for several years.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari with Siddharth | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got engaged on March 27 in a private ceremony in Telangana. It was attended by their close family members. Now, days after getting engaged, the Rang De Basanti actor attended an event where he was asked about his wedding plans. The couple announced their union with a post on March 28 in which they are showing off their engagement rings.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's wedding plans

During the Galatta Golden Stars event, the actor was asked when Aditi said "Yes" and what are their wedding plans. Opening up about the proposal, Siddharth said that time or date doesn't matter as long as long as she said "Yes". “These questions on how long it took (for her to say yes) shouldn’t be asked. The end result must be either yes or no, pass or fail. I was worried whether it would be a yes, luckily I passed," he said.

(A file photo of Aditi and Siddharth | Image: Instagram)

When asked about wedding plans, he revealed that it depends on the elders in their family. It is not like a shooting date which they can decide on their own. "The wedding date will depend on the elders (of the family) and what they say. It isn’t like a shooting date I can decide on, it’s a lifetime date. It will happen at the right time once they decide,” Siddharth concluded.

(A file photo of Aditi and Siddharth | Image: Instagram)

Siddharth opens up about his "secret" engagement to Aditi Rao Hydari

The couple didn't make any announcement about their engagement and simply dropped a post showing off their engagement rings amid the reports of their wedding. During the Galatta Golden Stars event, Siddharth opened up about their engagement ceremony and said that many are saying that they got engaged secretly. However, to them, it was not a secret rather than a private affair.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

