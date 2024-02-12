English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Who Was Vetri Duraisamy, The Tamil Director Whose Body Was Found Days After He Went Missing?

Vetri Duraisamy, whose body was found in the Sutlej River, was the son of AIADMK leader and former Mayor of Chennai, Saidai Duraisamy.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vetri Duraisamy
A file photo of Vetri Duraisamy | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vetri Duraisamy, who has been missing for 9 days after his car fell into the Sutlej River, has been found dead. The director's body was found from the river 6 km away from the accident site which occurred on February 4. The director, 45, was travelling with two of his friends among which one had sustained severe injuries and is being treated at the hospital, while the other was found dead at the accident site.

Who was Vetri Duraisamy?

Vetri was the son of AIADMK leader Saidai Duraisamy, a former and 48th Mayor of the Corporation of Chennai. He was reportedly the only child of the politician. However, not much information regarding his wife and children has been revealed. Vetri forayed into the Tamil film industry as a director in 2021 with the film Endravathu Oru Naal, starring Vidharth and Ramya Nambisan in the lead roles.

Former Chennai Mayor's Son and Director Vetri Duraisamy Missing After Car Falls into Sutlej River | - Times of India

Advertisement

About Endravathu Oru Naal

The film also starred Master Raghavan, Prince, Diana Visalini and more in pivotal roles. Upon its release, it earned mixed reviews from critics and audiences. However, the performance of the stars was well received by everyone. Before its theatrical release, the film was screened at various film festivals and won 43 awards.

Advertisement

Endraavathu Oru Naal: Vidharth, Remya Nambeesan's movie has a first look release! Tamil Movie, Music Reviews and News

Apart from being a director, he was also passionate about wildlife photography and his Instagram handle is flooded with some amazing and breathtaking photos of animals and birds.

Advertisement

Vetri Duraisamy shares a close bond with Ajith Kumar

The late director shared a close bond with Tamil superstar Ajith and were often seen hanging out together. 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

6 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

9 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

12 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

23 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

29 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

34 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    Videos6 minutes ago

  2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Joins Kartik Aaryan Starrer

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. Smriti Irani on Sandeshkhali: 'TMC Goons Abduct Women Every Night'

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    9 minutes ago

  5. 'WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's encouraging words

    Sports 9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement