Vetri Duraisamy, who has been missing for 9 days after his car fell into the Sutlej River, has been found dead. The director's body was found from the river 6 km away from the accident site which occurred on February 4. The director, 45, was travelling with two of his friends among which one had sustained severe injuries and is being treated at the hospital, while the other was found dead at the accident site.

Who was Vetri Duraisamy?

Vetri was the son of AIADMK leader Saidai Duraisamy, a former and 48th Mayor of the Corporation of Chennai. He was reportedly the only child of the politician. However, not much information regarding his wife and children has been revealed. Vetri forayed into the Tamil film industry as a director in 2021 with the film Endravathu Oru Naal, starring Vidharth and Ramya Nambisan in the lead roles.

About Endravathu Oru Naal

The film also starred Master Raghavan, Prince, Diana Visalini and more in pivotal roles. Upon its release, it earned mixed reviews from critics and audiences. However, the performance of the stars was well received by everyone. Before its theatrical release, the film was screened at various film festivals and won 43 awards.

Apart from being a director, he was also passionate about wildlife photography and his Instagram handle is flooded with some amazing and breathtaking photos of animals and birds.

Vetri Duraisamy shares a close bond with Ajith Kumar

The late director shared a close bond with Tamil superstar Ajith and were often seen hanging out together.