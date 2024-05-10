Advertisement

Rajinikanth is busy with the shoot of his upcming action flick Vettaiyan. The actor has been shooting for the film in Puducherry. Recently, RDX director Nahas Hidhayath took to his Instagram account to share a photo with the actor from the film set. A detail in the picture has left the fans of the actor curious about the upcoming movie.

RD director Nahas Hidhayath has a fan-boy moment

On May 9, Nahas Hidhayath, credited for directing RDX, took to his Instagram account to share a photo with Rajinikanth. Sharing a photo from his fanboy moment, he wrote in the caption, “When the universe has really conspired for your dreams”. The actor-director duo was joined by stunt choreographer duo Anbariv (Anbu and Aribu) in one of the pictures.

The photo was seemingly taken in Puducherry where the Jailer actor is shooting for his next Vettaiyan. The actor is reportedly playing a vigilante in the movie directed by T. J. Gnanavel which is scheduled to release in October this year. A helicopter in the background of the actor’s latest photos has sparked fans’ curiosity about it being a part of the shoot.

Will Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan have an aerial action sequence?

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a helicopter in the background of the series of photos shared by Nahas Hidhayath. This has sparked rumours of Vettaiyan featuring aerial-action sequences. The presence of stunt choreographers in the photo further fuels the speculations.

However, there is no official confirmation from the same yet. Media reports suggest that the superstar used the chopper to shuttle between Chennai and Puducherry. Vettaiyan billed as an entertainer with a message, marks Rajinikanth's 170th feature film. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.