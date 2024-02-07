Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 00:38 IST
Zeenat Priya Apologises To Dad Rajkiran After Separating From Husband Munish Raja
Rajkiran's adopted daughter Zeenat Priya created a heavy stire after eloping with a TV actor Munish Raja. Now, she has issued an apology to her father.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Zeenat Priya, the foster daughter of Rajkiran, shared a video on her social media handle to apologise to the veteran star. Priya eloped with TV actor Munish Raja in 2022, stirring up a rift between her and Rajkiran. The 74-year-old disowned his daughter in public and filed a complaint against her. This didn't go down well with Priya, she also filed a case against her father.
This whole incident created a big stir in the Tamil industry with police trying to smooth the solution. Now, Priya has parted ways with her husband and shared an emotional video apologising to her father.
Advertisement
Zeenat Priya apologises to Rajkiran for eloping
She shared a video on her social media handle in which she said, "Hello, Everyone; I’m Priya, the adopted daughter of Rajkiran sir. You probably got to know through the media that I got married to actor Munish Raja in 2022. We have now separated. It has been a few months since we separated. Our marriage was not legal. I wish to declare that. Also, after the wedding I have hurt my father a lot. Despite that, when I got into trouble, he stood by me and helped me out. This is unexpected kindness. Forgive me, father.”
Advertisement
About Zeenat Priya's wedding to actor Munish Raja
Priya and Munish Raja met via social media when the TV actor approached her via Facebook. Soon they hit off and decided to elope as Rajkiran was against the union. The Tamil actor revealed that he wasn't convinced that Raja was even eligible to marry his daughter due to suspected ulterior motives.
Advertisement
Soon after his daughter eloped, the veteran actor issued a statement announcing that now he only has one child, son Nainar Mohammad and clarified that Priya was his adopted daughter and from then on, they would no longer have any connection.
Advertisement
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:33 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.