Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 00:38 IST

Zeenat Priya Apologises To Dad Rajkiran After Separating From Husband Munish Raja

Rajkiran's adopted daughter Zeenat Priya created a heavy stire after eloping with a TV actor Munish Raja. Now, she has issued an apology to her father.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Zeenat Priya
Zeenat Priya with father Rajkiran | Image:Instagram
Zeenat Priya, the foster daughter of Rajkiran, shared a video on her social media handle to apologise to the veteran star. Priya eloped with TV actor Munish Raja in 2022, stirring up a rift between her and Rajkiran. The 74-year-old disowned his daughter in public and filed a complaint against her. This didn't go down well with Priya, she also filed a case against her father.

This whole incident created a big stir in the Tamil industry with police trying to smooth the solution. Now, Priya has parted ways with her husband and shared an emotional video apologising to her father.

Zeenat Priya apologises to Rajkiran for eloping

She shared a video on her social media handle in which she said, "Hello, Everyone; I’m Priya, the adopted daughter of Rajkiran sir. You probably got to know through the media that I got married to actor Munish Raja in 2022. We have now separated. It has been a few months since we separated. Our marriage was not legal. I wish to declare that. Also, after the wedding I have hurt my father a lot. Despite that, when I got into trouble, he stood by me and helped me out. This is unexpected kindness. Forgive me, father.”

About Zeenat Priya's wedding to actor Munish Raja

Priya and Munish Raja met via social media when the TV actor approached her via Facebook. Soon they hit off and decided to elope as Rajkiran was against the union. The Tamil actor revealed that he wasn't convinced that Raja was even eligible to marry his daughter due to suspected ulterior motives.

Rajkiran's foster daughter Zeenat Priya apologises to her father in a new video - Deets - Tamil News - IndiaGlitz.com
(A file photo of couple | Image: Instagram) 

Soon after his daughter eloped, the veteran actor issued a statement announcing that now he only has one child, son Nainar Mohammad and clarified that Priya was his adopted daughter and from then on, they would no longer have any connection.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:33 IST

