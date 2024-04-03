×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 09:50 IST

A Month After Wedding To Karan, Surbhi Chandna Feels She Is Still In 'Girlfriend-Boyfriend' Zone

On April 2, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma completed one month of their marriage. They had a destination wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are enjoying their married life to the fullest. The couple got married on March 2 in Jaipur in the presence of their family and close friends. As the couple completed one month of their union, in a recent interview, they were asked what changed after tying the knot.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma open up about their marital life

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan shared that nothing has changed and it "feels the same" to them. "We still feel like we are not husband-wife, we are still in girlfriend-boyfriend zone," he said. Surbhi agreed and added that the difference is now they are living separately away from their parents. "It's only that, other than that, Karan's parents live in the opposite building. My parents live 2-5 minutes away. So every next day, they are at our house," the actress added.

(A file photo of Surbhi and Karan | Image: Instagram)

Surbhi continued that he had lived 34 years with her parent so to "cut the chord is so tough and difficult". On the other hand, Karan is the only child so it is "difficult" for her to adjust to new surroundings but still, she doesn't feel like they are husband and wife. "I feel like we are just taking the responsibility of the house. That's a part. Other than that, everything is like girlfriend-boyfriend," Surbhi concluded.

(A file photo of Surbhi and Karan | Image: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma dated for 13 years before getting hitched

When asked how the couple keeps their romance fresh even after 13 years, the Ishqbaaz actress said that they kept their relationship more like friendship. She further explained that many couples who are 25-26 start taking holidays and nightouts together. However, she came from a "restricted" family and even after roka, her father used to text her at 12:30 AM saying, "See time". So that's why they haven't explored many things in the past 13 years and believe that this freshness works for them.

(A file photo of Surbhi and Karan | Image: Instagram)

The couple had a destination wedding in Rajasthan which was no less than a royal affair. Ceremonies were attended by her Ishqbaaz co-stars Kunal Jaisingh, Mansi Srivastava, Shrenu Parikh and more.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 09:50 IST

