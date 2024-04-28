Abhinav Shukla Slams Raghav Juyal, Calls His Reel On Pollution A ‘Gimmick’ For Likes

Advertisement

Raghav Juyal recently took to his social media account to shed light on the pollution caused by tourists when they are on vacation at hill stations like Dehradun. He slammed tourists for littering the pristine tourist spots. However, this did not sit well with Abhinav Shukla who called out the actor by calling his video a publicity stunt.

What was in Raghav Juyal's video?

On April 27, actor and choreographer Raghav Juyal took to his Instagram account to share a video of a plastic bottle floating around a waterfall. He pointed out that the bottle was a part of other litter at the tourist place in Dehradun. He can be heard saying in the video, “Aapko swag se swagat karna hai na toh apne ghar pe kijiye, yaha pe aa ke mat kijiye.”

He captioned the post, “Broken beer bottles, plastic bottles, we need pollution police in Dehradun now it’s enough.” The actor’s post was lauded by his fans as well as members of the industry. Actress Twinkle Arora commented, “Much appreciated 👏 Thank you”. Other actors like Esha Gupta, Simple Kaul, Vishal Dadlani, Eli Avram, and several others supported him. However, Abhinav Shukla thought differently.

How did Abhinav Shukla react to Raghav’s video?

Raghav’s video was shared by a popular paparazzi member when it caught the attention of Abhinav Shukla. The actor claimed that Raghav’s rant was just a gimmick for one viral video. Commenting on the video, Shukla wrote, “He explores hidden places with his Outdoor Adventure Organisers (commercial) friends/ partners.. then makes a fancy REEL ..revealing pristine locations to public then he expects that public wont come with those Outdoor Adventure Organisers.”

A screengrab of Abhinav Shukla's comment | Image: Instagram

He asserted that the reel was simply to get more traction and attention from his followers. He continued, “Once 3-4 companies get a whiff the place gets polluted which is inevitable (lack of self discipline of public). Once place gets polluted he gets to make another REEL angry and livid so that public can appreciate his concern! 😝😝Its all about a REEL.” Some social media members seem to agree with Abhinav while others defended Raghav claiming that he is doing his bit to raise awareness.

