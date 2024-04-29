Advertisement

Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar have been dating for more than a decade now. The couple met through common friends and started dating after a few meetups. Since they have been in the relationship for so long, their fans and family are waiting for the couple to get married. However, we come bearing sad news - the couple has decided not to get married.

Why Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar will not get married?

In the latest episode of Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s show, Couple of Things, Abigail and Sanam opened up about the reason behind not tying the knot. The Humse Hai Life actress said they decided to get married the year the lockdown was imposed. However, when the lockdown was imposed, they got ample amount of time to re-think their decision and question themselves why they wanted to get married. "Is it because we're supposed to get married because this is the next step according to society? Or is it because we really want to get married?" she added. After contemplating these questions, they realised that neither of them desires to get married. They only want it because everyone is asking them to do so.

Giving another reason behind their decision, Abigail added, "Everyone says that not getting married could lead to problems, but what guarantee is there that problems won't arise even after marriage? I'm not against marriage as an institution or concept; it's amazing. If we're afraid that if the relationship doesn't last, it means our relationship isn't strong."

So the couple concluded that they are happy as they are and they don't need a marriage stamp just to prove the strength of their bond.

Who are Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar?

Abigail is known for her performance in Humse Hai Life. She has also starred in shows such as Zindagi Wins, D4 - Get Up and Dance and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Sanam, on the other hand, rose to fame after participating in Dance India Dance.