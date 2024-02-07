Advertisement

Aditi Sharma who has been working as a lead in the popular television serial Rabb Se Hai Dua is exiting the show. The show, exploring a love triangle and challenging polygyny norms, has decided to introduce a significant shift in its narrative. Rabb Se Hai Dua is set to make a surprising turn with a 25-year generation leap leading to the departure of Aditi Sharma and Karanvir Sharma.

Aditi Sharma Reacts on leaving Rabb Se Hai Dua

Aditi Sharma who plays the character of Dua on the show expressed her feelings about leaving the show in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. The actor said that it was a sad and disheartening moment for her. She highlighted the emotional bond formed with the cast and crew, considering them as family. Despite being offered a double role opportunity as Dua and her daughter, she decided against it due to the demanding seven-day work schedule. Aditi said, "However, I felt it would be too exhausting to work seven days a week without a break. I wasn't up for such a hectic schedule. To top it all, the production and channel also had things in their mind and thus we mutually decided to not take it forward. I am glad that I was a part of such a great show, cast, and team."

New faces take center stage for Rabb Se Hai Dua

As the show evolves, Dheeraj Dhoopar, a familiar face in the television industry, is set to portray the character of Kaynaat and Hafiz's son. This casting coup introduces Yesha Rughani, though her role as Dua's daughter is yet to be officially confirmed. The transitional phase promises a captivating storyline, offering viewers unexpected twists and turns.

Contrary to speculations of the show's ending, producer Pratik Sharma clarified that Rabb Se Hai Dua is not bidding adieu but undergoing a compelling twist in its storyline. The strategic move aims to inject new life into the narrative and captivate the audience with unforeseen developments. The existing protagonists will bid farewell at the end of January, making way for a fresh chapter in the show's journey.