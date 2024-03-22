×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Adnan Khan, Mallika Singh's Pracchand Ashok To Go Off Air Within 2 Months Of Premiere?

Pracchand Ashok features Adnan Khan in the titular role along side Mallika Singh who essays the role of Princess Kaurwaki. The serial premiered on February 6.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pracchand Ashok
Pracchand Ashok | Image:X
Adnan Khan leads Colors' latest historical drama, Pracchand Ashok. Recent media reports doing the rounds of the internet strongly suggest that the show is set to go off air by the end of March. This would make its cumulative air time, under two months.

Pracchand Ashok to go off air?


As per a Telly Chakkar update, Pracchand Ashok will soon be going off air. The primary reason behind this has been the sorely low ratings the show has been getting. Reports of the same have been doing the rounds of the internet for a while with a Filmi Beat report putting its TRP ratings failing to cross 1, being stuck at 0.8-0.9 TVR. 

A source close to the production has stated, "The show started well and it was launched at a grand level. But unfortunately the ratings did not come in. Most historical shows are fictionalised and that may be one of the reasons why people do not connect with them. It is sad that the show will wrap up by the end of this month. It is likely to air its last episode on March 29."

Adnan Khan had overcome his acrophobia for the show


Around the time of the serial's premiere, Adnan Khan, who leads the show, had opened up about his intense prep to get into the skin of the character. In an interview with IANS, the actor revealed how a particular scene required him to shoot a fight sequence atop  a 30 foot tall bell tower - a "nerve wracking" experience which he braved. 

He said, "At first, I could barely stand on the towering bell, it was nerve wracking, as I have height phobia. But with all necessary precautions and my crew’s assistance, I could tackle this fear head-on. For an actor, every day is a new learning process, especially when one is embodying such a powerful character like Samrat Ashok."

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 19:50 IST

