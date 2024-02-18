English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

Aishwarya Sakhuja Revisits Her College in Delhi - Poses With Imtiaz Ali, Tisca Chopra

Aishwarya Sakhuja took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent trip to her Alma Mater in Delhi, Hindu College.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja | Image:Aishwarya Sakhuja/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aishwarya Sakhuja, most notably known for her role in the television serial Saas Bina Sasuraal and Main Naa Bhoolungi, took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent Delhi visit. The actress revisited her alma mater Hindu College. She posed with her Bollywood biggies like Tisca Chopra and Imtiaz Ali.  

Aishwarya Sakhuja’s trip to alma mater 

Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja paid a visit to her alma mater -- Hindu College, on its 125th foundation day, as a special guest, and reminisced about the beautiful memories of the college, which helped shape her past, present and future. Known for her work in Saas Bina Sasural, Main Naa Bhoolungi, Aishwarya took to her Instagram and shared several pictures from her visit to Hindu College.

In the photos, Aishwarya can be seen wearing a blue saree, and posing with alumni’s like -- filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, actors Tisca Chopra, Rajesh Kumar, and Kranti Prakkash Jhha. The actress penned a heartwarming note, which read as: “I never ever thought that this day would arrive. Going back to your own college as a guest after you have collected a set of experiences of your own and to be told that they count by your own alma mater is truly overwhelming.”

Aishwarya Sakhuja reunites with her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2 costar 

“Thankyou Hindu College for shaping my past present and future. I shall forever remember this evening @hindu.college. #hinducollege #125years #college #delhi #memories #alumni,” she added. For the unversed, Aishwarya and Rajesh have shared the screen space in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2. She played the role of Sonia, sister of Rosesh Sarabhai (played by Rajesh).

Photo shared by Aishwarya Sakuja | Aishwarya Sakuja/Instagram 

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has been the part of stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and Trideviyaan.  She last featured in the show ‘Junooniyatt’, in which she portrayed the role of Dr Pari Ahuja.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

28 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

31 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

35 minutes ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

38 minutes ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

an hour ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

an hour ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

19 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MS Dhoni picked as skipper of IPL's all-time greatest team

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. Mountain out of a Molehill: WB CM Accuses BJP of Escalating Sandeshkhali

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Jaafar Is A Spitting Image Of His Uncle MJ In BTS Pics From Biopic Shoot

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. THIS Actor Was Supposed To Play The Lead Role In Badhaai Ho

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. Best Of Zendaya's Dune 2 Press Tour

    Web Stories22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo