Vikrant Massey is basking in the success of his recent outing 12th Fail. After massive critical and commercial acclaim, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial became the first film in 23 years to complete a 25-week theatrical run at the box office, adding another feather to its cap. Amid the mammoth success, the lead actor, who started his career in television, went down the memory road to express gratitude for Balika Vadhu.

Vikrant Massey recalls the success garnered from Balika Vadhu

Vikrant Massey, who is riding high on the success of 12th Fail, took a minute to reflect on his humble beginnings. The actor started his career by featuring in television shows. He played a pivotal role in the show Balika Vadhu. In a new interview, the actor recalled the popularity he got from the show and how it was well-received in the country and outside as well.

Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail | Image: IMDb

Vikrant told Instant Bollywood, “I have been very lucky. During my earlier television days, I was a part of a show called Balika Vadhu, which was so massive that people were very generous. Balika Vadhu was widely received by the whole country and the neighbouring countries as well, it was a very big show in the sub-continent itself. (sic)” He added that such praise and acclaim help him stay hopeful and positive about the future. He concluded, “So I have had my small bits of validation and appreciation from time to time which keeps the hope alive.”

When Vikrant Massey was told a TV actor could never land a role in films

In a previous interview with PTI, Vikrant Massey commented that for him the common man is the hero in real life and he aims to showcase the same on screen. The actor believes "aam-aadmi" has been ignored by the film industry for too long and through his movies he wants him to take centre stage.

Coming from a lower-middle-class family, Vikrant says he has had his fair share of struggles in life, and he has come out stronger. "I was told I am a TV actor and I won't get to work in films. When I came here (films) I was told I could only be a hero's friend, but I am the protagonist and the so-called hero...I have lived a journey. Like Amol in Chhapaak is a common man, who left his job and is walking on this path. There are people, these are characters, who for me are the heroes," said the actor. The new dad asserted that he had decided that he would become the voice of the ‘common man’ through his films. Vikrant will be seen next in the drama Sabarmati Report.

