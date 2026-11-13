Amitabh Bachchan Returns To KBC Weeks After Announcing Health Break



In a latest promo of KBC, Big B warmly welcomed viewers back after the Diwali festivities and spoke about celebrating the festival with his loved ones.

"Aap sabki Diwali badi shandaar rahi hogi, humne bhi apno ke saath Diwali manayi. Lekin humara ek aur ghar bhi toh hai, KBC ka manch (Your Diwali must have been wonderful. I, too, celebrated the festival with my loved ones. But I have another home as well, and that is the stage of KBC)", Big B said.

The promo also captured a heartwarming moment when a contestant asked the veteran actor about his health.

Reassuring everyone, Amitabh Bachchan replied, “Aap theek hai toh hum bhi theek hai. Aap sabke pyar, duao, aur ashirwad se hum yahan pe fir se hazir hai. Ussi josh, ussi muskan aur bilkul naye episodes ke saath. (If you are doing well, then so am I. With all your love, prayers and blessings, I am back here once again, with the same enthusiasm, the same smile and absolutely new episodes).”

In October, the actor, who regularly shares updates with fans through his blog and social media accounts, had earlier said that doctors had advised him to take a break from his usual online activity.

Taking to his Tumblr blog, Bachchan spoke about his recovery and the need to give his body more time to rest.

“Yet more rest needed.. adjusting.. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,” he wrote.

Earlier, the actor had apologised to fans for not being able to post updates after doctors advised him to rest for a few days. In a post on X, Bachchan said he would be taking a break from writing and communicating online as he focused on his recovery.

Wishing his fans on Dussehra, the actor had also said that he was under strict instructions to rest. “First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies,” he wrote.

He further told fans that his message should be taken as a response for the time being, adding, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”

The actor’s return to the KBC stage comes at a time when additional security arrangements were reportedly made outside Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa.

On November 1, the veteran actor greeted fans during his customary Sunday interaction outside his residence while standing inside a transparent protective enclosure, reportedly installed as an additional security measure.

His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also present during the interaction, while security personnel were deployed at the spot.

The additional security arrangement came after a bomb threat email allegedly targeting Bachchan's bungalow was reported to Mumbai Police in October. The threatening email was reportedly received by a school in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, following which police initiated an investigation. (ANI)