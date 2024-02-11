Advertisement

Television actress Aneri Vajani is set to grace screens as the lead in the upcoming series Baghin. She has now found herself embroiled in controversy following cryptic comments about the treatment of fellow actors by the production house. The buzz surrounding the show intensified when a video surfaced online with claims that the Baghin production team mistreated other actors.

How did Aneri Vajani react to the Baghin controversy?

When questioned about these allegations during an interview with Telly Chakra, Vajani refrained from giving a direct response. She was asked by a Telly Chakra reporter in Hindi, “Earlier there was news quoting that the actor was not treated well by the Baghin production and they had issues clearing the payment and the due dates were not met.”

Aneri evasively stated that it wouldn't be appropriate to address such matters on social media platforms. She was heard quoting, “Actually, I would not like to comment on it because I think this would not be right on any one’s part to comment on this on a social media platform. We are figuring out our things, and hopefully sab sahi hojaega.”

The video quickly gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens

Some fans expressed concerns about delayed payments and unmet contractual obligations, urging accountability from the production team. One user commented, “Translation – payment nahi de rahe.. Hopefully future Mein Denge. ” Another added, “Who is the producer of the show? The channel should take necessary action against them! They can’t rob the actors of their hard-earned money.”

Despite the controversy, Vajani remains focused on her upcoming project, Baghin which is a fantasy saga. Reflecting on her journey, the actress admitted initial apprehensions about the role but expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead the series. Known for her acclaimed performances in Anupamaa and Beyhadh, Vajani described her career as a roller-coaster ride.