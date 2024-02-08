English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain, Says 'I'm Trying To Cope With...'

Television actress Ankita Lokhande in a latest interview addressed the rumours surrounding her divorce from businessman Vicky Jain.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain | Image:IANS
  2 min read
Ankita Lokhande who is best known for her role in TV show Pavitra Rishta recently garnered attention as the third runner-up in a controversial reality show she participated in alongside her husband Vicky Jain. Their journey on the show was marked by fights and arguments that made headlines in the process.

Ankita addresses the turmoil she suffered on the show

Reflecting on her experience, Lokhande expressed her candid emotions and told PTI, "I've been there with all my heart. Whatever emotions I felt, it all came out." Despite attempting to avoid controversy, she admitted to feeling exhausted by the ordeal. "I was tired of myself, (but) it's okay. It's a part of me. I can't help it," she stated while adding she has no regrets for her actions on the show.

Ankita confessed that the show took a toll on her mental health

Now that the show has ended, Lokhande admitted the need for recovery from the toll it took on her mental health. "I feel I need to recover from that because it's taken a toll on my mental health," she disclosed. Despite the support from her husband and family, she acknowledged the personal journey she must undertake to overcome the experience.

Is Ankita Lokhande getting divorced?

During the show, Lokhande hinted at the possibility of taking a break from her marriage or seeking a divorce. Reflecting on these statements, she acknowledged the need for greater sensibility in her public expressions. "I'm not sensible and I need to be more sensible and be aware of what I speak when I'm in front of the camera," she confessed.

However, Lokhande believes that her relationship with Vicky Jain has grown stronger through the challenges they faced on the show. "If our relationship was not that strong, then maybe we may not even fight," she reflected. Despite the public exposure of their conflicts, she expressed confidence that their bond has deepened through the experience.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

