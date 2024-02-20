English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Anup Soni Opens Up On Getting Typecasted After Crime Patrol: Taking Time To Change My Image…

Anup Soni recently talked about getting typecasted and how casting agencies offered him similar roles after his 15-year-long stint in Crime Petrol.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anup Soni
Anup Soni | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anup Soni, known for his work in both television and movies, is currently starring in the film Mirg. The movie debuted on February 9, 2024, in theaters. In a recent interview, the actor discussed where he stands as an actor and how casting agencies offered him similar roles after he appeared in Crime Patrol for 15 years. 

Anup Soni on being picky with his roles

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Anup was asked about his stint on  Crime Petrol and how quitting the show affected his career and role choices. The actor stated that after appearing in the series for 15 years directors started seeing him with the same lens for every role resulting in typecasting. 
 

 

 

He said, “The casting agents used to pitch me similar roles. I couldn't fight or argue though. I used to tell them that it is their job to convince the producers that I can pull off different roles. Physical transformation and styling come later. I grew my beard now since I had to reject so many roles and scripts. I quit Crime Patrol in 2019, but since then I have only done Class of 83, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt, Ltd, Tandav, War Story 1963 and now Mirg alongside four short films.”

Delving further into his career choices post Crime Petrol, Anup added, “Where actors are doing so much work in one year, I did relatively less. It is taking time for me to change my image. It won't happen overnight. I am ready to explore newer roles.” 

Advertisement

 

What is Mirg about?

Set in the jungles of Himachal, Mirg is a coming-of-age revenge drama. The film explores the journey of one man, Anil, an intelligent yet caged order-following boy. One incident and his attachment to his coworker (Ravi) changes his perspective of everything around him. Tarun Sharma is the director of the film Mirg. It is produced by Rishi Anand, Shwetaabh Singh, and Sharma himself.

 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

13 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

13 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

13 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

13 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

13 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

13 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

13 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

14 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

14 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

14 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

19 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

20 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

21 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. For J&K's Development, We Are Focusing Majorly on...: PM Modi | LIVE

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. #MamataArrestsMedia: Join the Campaign for Justice

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. नहीं बच पाएगा शाहजहांशेख, HC ने दिया सरेंडर का आदेश, ममता सरकार को फटकार

    13 minutes ago

  4. Australian Scientists Developing Game-Changing 'Artificial Heart'

    World13 minutes ago

  5. Anup Soni Opens Up On Getting Typecasted After Quitting Crime Patrol

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo