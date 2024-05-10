Advertisement

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, is the talk of the town ever since its first episode debuted on Star Plus. Since its premiere in 2020, the show has topped the TRP charts. Recently, the show's fan base was taken aback by an unexpected statement as one of the main actors from the cast announced that he would be leaving the series. Aashish Mehrotra, who has been playing Rupali's on-screen son Toshu, shared the news on social media on Thursday, May 9.

Aashish Mehrotra bids goodbye to Anupamaa

Aashish penned a long note and shared several photos with his Anupamaa co-stars on his Instagram handle announcing his exit from the show. The actor thanked producer Rajan Shahi and shared his thoughts about his experience working in the series.

He said, “It was a beautiful beautiful journey… a beautiful journey of almost 4 years as your “Toshu” in Anupamaa… The character being just the opposite of who I am as a person… has made it more challenging and fun to live with.. It has been a huge roller coaster ride.. But whatttt a ride!!!”

The 34-year-old actor further counted his blessings, including the fans, and the individuals he met along the way who will always be in his life. Aashish appears to have secured his next gig even before announcing his departure as he added at the end of the caption that he will be back soon, whether in a fictional or non-fictional show. “You guys will see me soon in some other roop or may be the real me…Seeking your acceptance, love, blessings forever,” concluded Aashish.

Aashish Mehrotra to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

The last statement seems to be a hint at his upcoming stint on Colours TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as the actor is rumoured to be part of the stunt-based reality show. This information has been verified by an insider close to the show to Free Press Journal, who disclosed that the actor has been cast for KKK and would be appearing on the show this season.

“Yes, Ashish has been roped in for KKK 14 and he will be flying with the contestants soon,” said the source.

