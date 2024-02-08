Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly is best known for her ongoing show Anupamaa. The family drama narrates the day-to-day events of the Shah family which has recently taken a 5-year leap. While the actress’s character on the show has always garnered love from fans, the same is not true for other characters on the serial. Recently, Rupali took to her Instagram account to share a series of posts against fans and social media users who hide behind anonymity and criticise the other characters on the show.

Rupali Ganguly urges fans to respect every character in Anupamaa

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account on January 12, Rupali shared a series of posts urging fans to not criticise actors just because of something their character does on the show. She penned a note stating gratitude for liking the show but cautioning the fans that it does not give them the right to ‘pull down’ other characters. Her post read, “Each and everyone who is here on #Anupamaa has connected to some character or the other in this show … How does liking one character or actor give you the right to pull other characters down? Every actor is doing their best and every actor is important to the storyline!”

She further noted that the actors are performing a character and are just ‘doing their job’. She then schooled trolls ‘who don’t even have the guts to have their pic on their DP or their real identities!’ who take on social media and criticise the actors for performing their part.

Rupali Ganguly to maintain positivity and not make social media a ‘war zone’

Making another post the Anupamaa actress requested by ‘folded hands’ to spread positivity and not make social media and not make it a ‘war zone’. She penned a note which read, “With folded hands I request you all to send in positivity and love to our show 🙏🏻 Requesting all FDs Please could we make this space a happy zone instead of a war zone”

Screengrab of a series of posts made by Rupali Ganguly | Image: Rupali Ganguly/X

Concluding her thoughts, Rupali noted that all fans should maintain ‘grace and dignity’. She wrote, “With due respect to every solo from every fandom,I request you to kindly maintain grace and dignity while even criticizing any character! agar ho sake toh kuch din ke liye sirf show ko show ki tarah dekhiye,SM par jaakar negative comments karne ka madhyam mat banaiye.”