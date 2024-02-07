Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Reveals Why Makers Had To Cancel Shoot In The US

Rupali Ganguly, who is known for her role is Anupamaa, opened up about how the team managed to create a US-like set in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly | Image:Rupali Ganguly/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly is best known for her ongoing show Anupamaa. The family drama narrates the day-to-day events of the Shah family which has recently taken a 5-year leap. The current narrative circles around Anupamaa’s challenges as she navigates her new life in the USA. In a recent Instagram live session, Rupali revealed why the cast is not shooting in the States. 

Rupali Ganguly weighs in on show’s production 

Addressing fan comments, Rupali shared that the initial plan was to shoot in the USA. However, due to the situation, the production team came up with a new plan. Within a week, the team managed to create a US-like set in Mumbai. Speaking on her Instagram live, Rupali said, “I was really scared that I would have to go to the US for the track and for how long I would have to stay there. How will I stay there leaving my son? Rajan ji is the sweetest. He brought the US for us here.”

The actress further shared that everything was planned and the cast was ready with their visas and passports. However it was suddenly decided that we would bring the US here. “I am really happy that you guys are liking it. For TV, this is a completely new thing,” she added. 

Advertisement

Rupali slams trolls

Earlier, Rupali took to her Instagram account to share a series of posts against fans and social media users who hide behind anonymity and criticise the other characters on the show. Taking to her X account on January 12, Rupali shared a series of posts urging fans to not criticise actors just because of something their character does on the show. She penned a note stating gratitude for liking the show but cautioning the fans that it does not give them the right to ‘pull down’ other characters. Her post read, “Each and everyone who is here on #Anupamaa has connected to some character or the other in this show … How does liking one character or actor give you the right to pull other characters down? Every actor is doing their best and every actor is important to the storyline!” 

Advertisement

She further noted that the actors are performing a character and are just ‘doing their job’.  

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement