Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly is best known for her ongoing show Anupamaa. The family drama narrates the day-to-day events of the Shah family which has recently taken a 5-year leap. The current narrative circles around Anupamaa’s challenges as she navigates her new life in the USA. In a recent Instagram live session, Rupali revealed why the cast is not shooting in the States.

Rupali Ganguly weighs in on show’s production

Addressing fan comments, Rupali shared that the initial plan was to shoot in the USA. However, due to the situation, the production team came up with a new plan. Within a week, the team managed to create a US-like set in Mumbai. Speaking on her Instagram live, Rupali said, “I was really scared that I would have to go to the US for the track and for how long I would have to stay there. How will I stay there leaving my son? Rajan ji is the sweetest. He brought the US for us here.”

The actress further shared that everything was planned and the cast was ready with their visas and passports. However it was suddenly decided that we would bring the US here. “I am really happy that you guys are liking it. For TV, this is a completely new thing,” she added.

Advertisement

Rupali slams trolls

Earlier, Rupali took to her Instagram account to share a series of posts against fans and social media users who hide behind anonymity and criticise the other characters on the show. Taking to her X account on January 12, Rupali shared a series of posts urging fans to not criticise actors just because of something their character does on the show. She penned a note stating gratitude for liking the show but cautioning the fans that it does not give them the right to ‘pull down’ other characters. Her post read, “Each and everyone who is here on #Anupamaa has connected to some character or the other in this show … How does liking one character or actor give you the right to pull other characters down? Every actor is doing their best and every actor is important to the storyline!”

Advertisement

She further noted that the actors are performing a character and are just ‘doing their job’.