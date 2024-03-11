Advertisement

The hit TV show Anupamaa continues to rule the hearts of all television audiences. Courtesy of the show the leading actress Rupali Ganguly has now become a household name that the country loves. However, behind all the glamour, she faces the challenge of balancing her professional commitments with motherhood.

How does Rupali Ganguly manage her work-life balance?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly candidly shared her struggles of managing her seven-year-old son alongside her demanding work schedule, which often spans almost 12-hour workdays. The actress talked about the emotional toll of leaving her son at home for long hours, compounded by the daily commute through Mumbai's notorious traffic.

She expressed, “I left my six and a half year old at home and television is like 12 hours a day plus like in the Bombay traffic traveling whatever time it takes every day. So leaving your son alone at home and him not having a mother suddenly the child is stuck to you always.”

Rupali Ganguly talks about her guilt

Describing the constant battle with guilt, Rupali expressed, “the whole guilt is there all the time and then you try to overcompensate, which I now don’t. That guilt just doesn’t go away, it just doesn’t work, no matter where you go, what you do. That guilt of leaving your child and not being there for him." Despite her husband, Ashwin Verma's constant support and hands-on involvement in parenting, she admits that the guilt never truly vanishes.

Acknowledging the occasional leaves granted by the show's production house for special occasions like Halloween and Diwali, Rupali added that the guilt of not being there regularly for her son weighs heavily on her conscience.

Other than Rupali, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others in key roles.