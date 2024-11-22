sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |

Published 13:39 IST, November 22nd 2024

Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi Breaks Silence On Death Of Crew Member On Sets: Purely A Human Error

Producer Rajan Shahi has addressed the controversy around the death of a camera assistant on the set of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa due to electrocution.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi on the set of Anupamaa
Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi on the set of Anupamaa | Image: Rajan Shahi/Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:39 IST, November 22nd 2024