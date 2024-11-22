Published 13:39 IST, November 22nd 2024
Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi Breaks Silence On Death Of Crew Member On Sets: Purely A Human Error
Producer Rajan Shahi has addressed the controversy around the death of a camera assistant on the set of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa due to electrocution.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi on the set of Anupamaa | Image: Rajan Shahi/Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:39 IST, November 22nd 2024