Rajan Shahi, a well-known television producer, came under fire recently when he abruptly ended the contracts of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, two actors who were major characters in his daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This is not the first time Shahi has come under the scanner for firing actors from his shows. Previously, Paras Kalnawat, who played the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa, criticized him for the same thing. Now, the producer has issued a clarification on his termination.

Rajan Shahi reacts to Paras Kalnawat's allegations

Paras was fired from the show citing a ‘breach of contract’ as he took part in a dance reality show without informing the Anupamaa crew. He was replaced by Sagar Parekh overnight, which Paras claimed was not a fair decision. He added that Rajan knew about his participation in the dance reality show and had assured him of looking into the matter. Instead, he was dismissed from Anupamaa.

Reacting to the allegations, the producer told Telly Talk that he still sees Paras as DKP's child and that the actor recently wrote him a heartfelt greeting on his birthday. According to Rajan, there might have been a problem at the time or Paras might have been agitated with his dismissal.

He said, “His case was clear-cut, I have never spoken much about it just spoke about it in a press release. He knew that I did the right thing. At that time he didn't admit it. I haven't seen any of his interviews till now. He has told me himself in a message that 'Sir, I have never spoken against the company. I have never spoken anything ill about you.'"

Rajan Shahi cites Hina Khan’s example

According to Rajan, they both hold one another in high respect. Recently, Paras sent him a message expressing gratitude for his support during a personal problem. The producer went on to say that he faced the same issue with Hina Khan, who had secured a contract with a rival channel. She even chose to withdraw from the show after realizing her error and telling Rajan Shahi so.