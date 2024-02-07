Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 00:22 IST

Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh Makes His TV Comeback, To Play Villain In Rupali Ganguly’s Popular Show

Vaquar Shaikh makes TV comeback in the popular show Anupamaa, playing Yashdeep. The comeback anticipates offering a fresh perspective to the show.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vaquar Shaikh Joins Anupamaa
Vaquar Shaikh Joins Anupamaa | Image:Vaquar Shaikh Joins Anupamaa
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vaquar Shaikh is set to make a comeback to television with a pivotal role in the immensely popular Indian show Anupamaa. The actor will play a crucial character affecting the storyline.

Vaquar Shaikh returns to Anupamaa show as villain 

Anupamaa which is a television sensation, is gearing up for an intriguing twist with Vaquar Shaikh's return after years. Shaikh expressed his pleasure at securing a role in the show, emphasising the anticipation around his character and the reactions from fans.

Vaquar Shaikh returns to Anupamaa show as villain  I Image: IMDb

 

Shaikh disclosed details about his character in an interview with Pinkvilla. Yashdeep hails from the USA and portrays the role of Yashpal's younger brother, bringing an Army background to his role. Having recently shifted to the USA with his family, Yashdeep is positioned as a strong support for the lead character, played by Rupali Ganguly, as she navigates new challenges.

Navigating new dynamics on the set  

Entering a show midway and sharing the screen with established actors can be challenging, but Shaikh seems undeterred. He acknowledged a degree of awkwardness due to the pre-existing camaraderie among the team. However, having known Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and the director Romesh Kalra for years, Shaikh feels a sense of familiarity, making the transition smoother.

While discussing his journey, Shaikh revealed that he was initially supposed to be part of another project under the same production house. However, that project didn't materialise, making Anupamaa an unexpected yet significant opportunity. Despite potential negative criticism, Shaikh remains resilient, aiming to bring a "fresh perspective" to the show.

Anupamaa recently garnered applause from Prime Minister Narendra Modi I Image
: IMDb

Vaquar Shaikh, recognised for his role as Rashid Ahmad Khan in Qubool Hai, adds a new dimension to Anupamaa, promising viewers an exciting storyline with his impactful comeback. As he steps back into the television spotlight, Shaikh's role as Yashdeep is poised to bring depth and intrigue to the already captivating narrative of Anupamaa.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 00:22 IST

