Anushka Sen made her acting debut at a young age on the television show Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. She later starred in several TV shows, including Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Internet Wala Love, and Baal Veer. The actress made her feature film debut Crazy Cukkad Family in 2015. Now, at the age of 21 Anushka has become an owner of a luxury apartment in Mumbai.

Sneak peek inside Anushka Sen’s new home

Anushka shared the news of buying a house in Mumbai on her Instagram handle on Saturday, February 10. In their new home, the Sen family is seen grinning and posing for pictures. Anushka is seen clutching the house keys in other photos. The actress shared glimpses of her apartment with the caption, “Our New Home. Sen Family. Another dream come true (sic).”

Anushka Sen is also the owner of a BMW sports car

Anushka, who is becoming more and more successful, had already bought a special edition BMW sports car. In 2020, she shared pictures of the vehicle on Instagram with the caption, "MY FIRST CAR!! BMW 330I M Sports Limited Edition. Feeling so happy and grateful. My first BMW. I have always been a huge fan of sports cars, and today this dream has come true. It’s a big achievement for me. I trust the universe; it has helped me fulfill this dream of mine. Thank you, Mom and Dad, for your support and for always motivating me to do my best and helping me achieve my dreams. Big thanks to my fans as well for your unconditional love. Surreal Feeling."

In the meantime, Anushka Sen's next project, Asia, is slated to mark her debut in South Korean cinema. In addition, Anushka, a reality show participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi, has been named the Honorary Ambassador of Korean Tourism. The brand ambassador's recognition confirms her position as a link between the two dynamic cultures.