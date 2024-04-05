×

April 5th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

Archana Puran Singh Opens Up About Dealing With Anxiety: Back In My Day...

Archana Puran Singh took to her social media handle to open up about how she dealt with anxiety back in the day when it was a "normal state of being".

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Archana Puran Singh
Archana Puran Singh | Image:Archana Puran Singh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Archana Puran Singh is one of the most prolific actresses when it comes to comedy. She has given some memorable roles in movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein,  Bol Bachchan, and De Dana Dan. Apart from movies, she has also graced several reality-based shows where she acts as a special guest. Despite enjoying the success and fame in her career spanning over four decades, she has had her share of anxiety. On Friday, Archana took to her social media handle to open up about how she dealt with anxiety back in the day when it was a "normal state of being".

Archana Puran Singh opens up about how she dealt with anxiety

Taking to Instagram, she dropped a long post revealing about facing anxiety when nobody used to ask how one felt. She started her note by writing, "Today they call it anxiety. Back in my day, it was a normal state of being before an exam, an event, a date... Nobody asked us how we felt. We didn't question the frequent knot in our stomachs!!" She added that they used to just soldier on. To them, it used to feel like just another day and sometimes an almost constant state of being for long periods.

 

(A file photo of Archana Puran Singh | Image: Instagram)

 

However, she defined her life as a "very happy one... even through the tough times. She concluded her note by encouraging others who are dealing with anxiety that it is a phase and they'll be fine too. "Choose to focus on the good moments. The rocky times are for building character. Let them do their job. You can choose to just count the happy moments. And declare your life to be a happy one. I do," she wrote.

Archana Puran Singh's son encouraged her to post

In the caption, she revealed that she learned from her experience and managed to reduce its power or grip on her. Initially, she decided to post on her Instagram Stories but then her son asked her to drop it as a post. "I was putting it up as a story, but my son happened to ask what it was, and he said "Mom why don't you put it up as a post instead? I'm sure someone out there could benefit from reading this." Well if that does happen, I'll have a few more happy moments added to my day!! Love to all, and choose to have a happy day every day," she concluded.

Soon after she dropped the post, fans flooded the post. A user wrote, "Yes u r correct mam, in our time we just know how to deal with everything thats how we were brought up..." Another wrote, "Good you posted it..I was also not able to sleep..felt good after reading it." Another user wrote, "I needed this . Thank you so much for doing this and existing.... Much love and respect Archana."

April 5th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

