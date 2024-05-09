Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani recently made the news. However, this was not in lieu of any of his professional achievements. The actor fell prey to an episode of cyber hacking. While he is working on reversing the harm done, the actor and host found it prudent to use his experience to warn his fans and followers of a similar fate.

Arjun Bijlani shares his cyber hacking ordeal



Arjun Bijlani took to his official X handle to share with his fans and followers, that he had fallen prey to cyber hacking. More specifically, it was Bijlani's credit card which had been hacked. Before the actor could take action, a few fraudulent transactions had already been made by the hackers. However, acting promptly, Bijlani proceeded to block his credit card. The actor's PSA to his fans also affirmed faith in the cyber crime cell's ability to catch the perpetrators soon.

Credit card hacked and fraudulent transactions before it got blocked .. im sure the cyber crime cell will catch the perpetrators!! Be careful guys !! — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani)

The caption to his post read, "Credit card hacked and fraudulent transactions before it got blocked .. im sure the cyber crime cell will catch the perpetrators!! Be careful guys !!" Fans were quick to react to Arjun's post, hoping for the actor to get back the money he had fraudulently lost. Some even expressed surprise at the fact that the hackers in question were able to get away with multiple transactions before Arjun could take action.

What is next for Arjun Bijlani on the professional front?



Arjun Bijlani last appeared in a surprise cameo for family romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani. The film featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, with Bijlani stepping in to essay the role of Harry in a musical segment.

The actor appears to be taking it easy on the acting front, leaning more towards his hosting gigs for multiple big banner reality television shows, off late.