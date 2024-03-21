Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani recently suffered from a major health setback when the actor had to be rushed for emergency surgery. The actor underwent surgery for appendicitis on March 9. Days later, he has returned to the set of the show.

Arjun Bijlani, who recently underwent surgery for appendicitis, and was advised two weeks bed rest, is now back on the set of his show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti. Talking about Arjun's return, producer Prateek Sharma said: "We were genuinely worried when we got to know about Arjun's surgery, but seeing him back on set, happy and healthy, fills us with gratitude. We're thrilled to have our Dr Shiv back with us."

Arjun added: "I am back on the set. Acting perks me up. Dr Shiv is back and my audiences have showered a lot of love. My unit is also like one happy family. The story revolves around Shiv and Shakti, played by Arjun and Nikki Sharma, respectively, navigating their life through the challenges thrown at them. Produced by Prateek under Studio LSD, the show airs on Zee TV.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on March 8 after experiencing intense pain in the lower right side of his stomach caused by appendicitis. He had his family and fans worried after he complained about severe stomach pain. He was operated upon at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. A day later, the actor penned a long note thanking his doctors. He started off the note with these words, “Just wanted to update you all that the surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. I’m feeling better than yesterday and will be back on my feet and working soon.” He thanked his well-wishers for the outpouring of love and support.

