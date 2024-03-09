Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself from a hospital bed. Leaving his fans worried, the actor shared a snap of a drip attached to his arm. As per media reports, Arjun who is shooting for Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, will undergo surgery soon.

Arjun Bijlani hospitalised due to Appendicitis

On March 8, Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram stories to share a picture from the hospital room. In the photo, his hand can be seen injected with a drip. Sharing the photo the actor wrote, “Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai.”

A screengrab of Arjun Bijlani's story | Image: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

As per Pinkvilla, Arjun Bijlani was rushed to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The doctor’s visit was prompted after the actor complained of stomach pain. The actor is reported to undergo an appendix operation on March 9.

Advertisement

When Arjun Bijlani spoke about balancing personal and professional life

Actor Arjun Bijlani opened up on the mantra of balancing personal and professional life, saying without time management one cannot succeed in life. The actor is currently seen in the role of Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. The show explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.

Advertisement

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, it stars Arjun as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti. The actor said: “Time management is very important. Without time management one can't succeed in life. I'm doing a show which involves a lot of hard work. I daily travel to the set and come back and ensure I spend time with my family as well.” “I don't want to miss my son's growing up years. To be a parent is a blessing,” he shared. Arjun's career graph has always been on the upswing and he has worked very hard to reach a stable position in his career. His fan following is huge. Fans keep writing to him on social media about how he has maintained his acting skills, looks as well as personality. Talking about the same, the 41-year-old actor said: "It's fans who give us unconditional love, watch our work and are part of our lives. I have an attitude of gratitude towards my fans as well as people who have supported me in my journey.” “I always say it is nice to be important, but more important to be nice,” added Arjun.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS)