×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Arjun Bijlani Undergoes Appendix Surgery, To Be On Two Weeks' Bed Rest

Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha shared an update about his health. Neha said that the surgery was successful and doctors have advised him to rest for two weeks.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani file photo | Image:Arjun Bijlani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Arjun Bijlani has undergone an emergency appendicitis surgery on Saturday, March 9. His wife Neha shared the update about about Arjun Bijlani’s health. Neha said that the surgery was successful and doctors have advised him to rest for two weeks.

Arjun Bijlani’s health update

Arjun, who is seen in Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, had his family and fans worried after he complained about severe stomach pain. He was operated upon at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with a drip injected in his hand. He wrote: “Jo hota hai ache ke lie hota hai.”

 

His wife Neha shared on social media, "The surgery went well. He was in immense pain yesterday. It was heartbreaking for us to see him go through the surgery, no matter how big or small it is. But I am grateful to the doctors and God that it was successful, and I hope that he will be fine soon."

She added, “Doctors have advised Arjun to take rest for at least two weeks. He just underwent an operation, and it is important for him to rest.” Neha thanked his fans and followers for their prayers and wishes during this tough time, and added, "Everyone's prayers mean a lot to us."

Advertisement

When Arjun Bijlani spoke about balancing personal and professional life 

Actor Arjun Bijlani opened up on the mantra of balancing personal and professional life, saying without time management one cannot succeed in life. The actor is currently seen in the role of Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. The show explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.

Advertisement

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, it stars Arjun as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti. The actor said: “Time management is very important. Without time management one can't succeed in life. I'm doing a show which involves a lot of hard work. I daily travel to the set and come back and ensure I spend time with my family as well.” “I don't want to miss my son's growing-up years. To be a parent is a blessing,” he shared.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

3 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

3 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

3 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

3 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

3 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

21 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gucci, Ray-Ban parents eye acquisition of Marcolin

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Petroleum Min jibes ‘where was gas’ on allegations of lower LPG prices i

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Cong, RJD Did Nothing for Poor, Shah Says

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  4. Jakupovic in line for double crown at Nagpur ITF Women’s Championships

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. South Indian Delicacies You Must Try On Your Next Trip

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo