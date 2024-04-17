Advertisement

Arti Singh is busy preparing for her wedding to fiancé Dipak Chauhan. The couple met in an arranged set-up and after getting to know each other, decided to get married in the presence of their family and close friends. As just 10 days are left for the wedding, Arti shared a glimpse of the wedding preparations.

A look at the progress of Arti Singh’s wedding preparation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arti shared a photo of her house which is lit up with gold lights, while the balconies are decorated with flowers. In the caption, she simply wrote, “10 days to go”. The actress will get married to Dipak in a private ceremony in Mumbai on April 25.

Soon after she dropped the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. Sayantani Ghosh wrote, “Congrats dear and all the best @artisingh5”. Zain Imam wrote, “Heartiest congrtaulationnns”. While others simply wrote “Congratulations”.

Advertisement

Will Govinda attend niece Arti Singh's wedding?

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the 39-year-old actress was asked if Govinda would attend her wedding. She replied, “Yes, I informed Chi Chi Mama about my wedding and he was happy for me. I hope they bless me at the wedding. In fact, I am certain they will attend because they love me.”



How Arti Singh met Dipak Chauhan?

Opening up about her love story with Dipak, Arti told a publication that hers is an arranged marriage, and Deepak's aunt set them up. She said, “One day she told me about Dipak and I was shooting so I randomly said ‘Fine, I’ll go meet him’" They first spoke on July 23 and as things progressed, they decided to come together in a relationship in November. However, they waited for their families' approval. It was this year in January, that Dipak proposed marriage to her, leaving her ecstatic.